Family photo lost in Kentucky tornado found 70 miles away

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — On Thursday, farmer Deb Higdon found a family photo while walking her dog. Her first concern was to reunite it with its owner.

Not being a social media user, Higdon contacted NewsNation affiliate WEHT in hopes of doing so.

Luckily, Sandra Aiken had tuned in and recognized her late son as one of the people in the photo. Aiken, who had lost her father in the severe weather that struck western Kentucky earlier this month, had been hoping to find some of her family’s missing belongings.

Aiken said the cleaning-up process has been difficult, but she was thrilled to get the photo back.

“The picture was at my dad’s house, underneath his TV … and it was actually framed. It came out of the frame when [Higdon] found it. But the fact that it was at his house, and that she found it is just remarkable,” Aiken said. “It’s a very special photo. It’s my boys and my grandson there. So, yeah, it was a special photo.”

Aiken said she was stunned that not only was the picture found 70 miles away, but that the person who found it was trying to get it back to her.

“I was just shocked that someone had found it because we’d been looking for things for a long time,” Aiken said. “[I was] thinking that we would find something we were looking for on Facebook and nothing was ever turning up. And when she ended up on the news, and there was my picture.”

NewsNation affiliate WEHT contributed to this report.