CUB RUN, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Louisville, Kentucky arrested a man for allegedly trying to enter a restricted building.

Damon Michael Beckley was arrested “for unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” the FBI Louisville said on Twitter.

Beckley is being held in federal custody. His initial federal court appearance is set for Tuesday, Jan. 19.