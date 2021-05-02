Fists fly after Carole Baskin-deployed drone focuses surveillance camera on Tiger King park

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Tiger King drama continues.

Perhaps you thought you may never again hear about Carole Baskin or Jeff Lowe, central figures in the Tiger King melodrama that landed Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka ‘Tiger King’, in prison and inundated pop culture through the Netflix documentary series called ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’.

But another chapter in this tale was written this week.

Tempers flared after a drone deployed by Carole Baskin and her husband flew over Jeff Lowe’s property in Love County on Tuesday.

Jeff Lowe’s wife, Lauren, called authorities as the situation intensified.

“Hi, it’s Lauren Lowe. Um, well, we found out who was flying the drone over at Tiger King Park. And one of the guys is attacking my husband.”

Carole and Howard Baskin were in Thackerville Tuesday, visiting neighbors of Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The Lowes became upset after seeing a drone flying over their property.

The Baskins admitted it was their drone, saying they were only trying to check on how the animals were being treated.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for two counts of attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, as well as federal wildlife violations which include killing five tigers.