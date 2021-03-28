Flash flood emergency declared in Tennessee severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A flash flood emergency was declared early Sunday by the National Weather Service in Nashville for the city and surrounding areas during severe storms that dropped heavy rain on western and central parts of the state.

The National Weather Service says water rescues are happening across southern Nashville with reports of people clinging to trees. People were urged to not travel for the rest of the night.

⚠️ FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY ⚠️ Numerous water rescues continue across southern #Nashville with reports of people clinging to trees. This is a life-threatening situation – do not travel tonight! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 28, 2021

The emergency included Brentwood, Franklin and Mt. Juliet, in addition to Nashville.

Several photos and videos shared online and by NewsNation affiliate WKRN showed high water on roads and throughout residential areas.

Nashville recorded 5.75 inches of rain on Saturday, the weather service said, setting a new record for the most rain to fall in the city on a March day. It was also the fourth-wettest day in the city’s history.

Over 10,000 customers were without power in Tennessee, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking service. Nearly 11,000 customers were in the dark in Arkansas, where the same line of storms moved through earlier Saturday.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.