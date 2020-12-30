Flights delayed at Dallas airports due to thunderstorms, COVID-19 cleaning

Mid-South

Posted: | Updated:

Air travelers line up to go through a a security checkpoint at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Flights at both Dallas airports are temporarily halted Wednesday at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA confirmed that the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed for all incoming and outgoing flights until 5:00 p.m. local time. The Dallas Love Field Airport also confirmed that flights are experiencing delays.

The FAA says the delay is happening for several reasons, including thunderstorms and the coronavirus. A spokesperson confirmed that the Regional Air Traffic Control Center is getting cleaned and that is one impacting the delays.

Latest coronavirus headlines

Data from the FAA shows at least one failed COVID-19 test among personnel at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center on several dates this month, including 12/23, 12/28 and 12/30. The FAA also indicates that the control center is operational, but that the facility will be cleaned Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time.

https://twitter.com/DFWAirport/status/1344403788489236485

© 1998 - 2020 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story