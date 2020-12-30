Flights delayed at Dallas airports due to thunderstorms, COVID-19 cleaning

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Flights at both Dallas airports are temporarily halted Wednesday at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA confirmed that the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed for all incoming and outgoing flights until 5:00 p.m. local time. The Dallas Love Field Airport also confirmed that flights are experiencing delays.
The FAA says the delay is happening for several reasons, including thunderstorms and the coronavirus. A spokesperson confirmed that the Regional Air Traffic Control Center is getting cleaned and that is one impacting the delays.
Latest coronavirus headlines
- WATCH: Young people around the world reflect on pandemic, hope for a better 2021
- US vaccine distribution short of 2020 goal; top health official says pace is ramping up
- Team of researchers working on breathalyzer to detect coronavirus
- 500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
- Miami packed with partiers ahead of New Year’s Eve
Data from the FAA shows at least one failed COVID-19 test among personnel at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center on several dates this month, including 12/23, 12/28 and 12/30. The FAA also indicates that the control center is operational, but that the facility will be cleaned Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time.