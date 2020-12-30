Flights delayed at Dallas airports due to thunderstorms, COVID-19 cleaning

Air travelers line up to go through a a security checkpoint at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Flights at both Dallas airports are temporarily halted Wednesday at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA confirmed that the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed for all incoming and outgoing flights until 5:00 p.m. local time. The Dallas Love Field Airport also confirmed that flights are experiencing delays.

This will result in possible delays and cancellations. Customers are encouraged to monitor flight status boards or contact your airline for updated information. Thank you for your patience. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) December 30, 2020

The FAA says the delay is happening for several reasons, including thunderstorms and the coronavirus. A spokesperson confirmed that the Regional Air Traffic Control Center is getting cleaned and that is one impacting the delays.

Data from the FAA shows at least one failed COVID-19 test among personnel at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center on several dates this month, including 12/23, 12/28 and 12/30. The FAA also indicates that the control center is operational, but that the facility will be cleaned Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time.

https://twitter.com/DFWAirport/status/1344403788489236485