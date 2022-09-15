FILE – This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective Roger Golubski. The former police detective who has long been accused of preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said. (Edwardsville Police Department via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective long accused of preying on Black women during investigations has been indicted on charges that he sexually abused two women.

NewsNation local affiliate FOX4 reported that 69-year-old Roger Golubski faces six charges of deprivation of civil rights. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident at his residence in Edwardsville, the FBI said.

A federal indictment accuses Golubski of sexually assaulting two women on several occasions between 1998 and 2002.

An attorney for Golubski, who retired in 2010 after working for the Kansas City Police Department for 35 years, did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.

If convicted on any of the counts, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.

The FBI, according to the Associated Press, has been investigating allegations that Golbski, who is white, sexually assaulted Black women in the city and exchanged drugs for information during criminal investigations.

Civil rights groups have sought an investigation into Golubski’s conduct for years, especially after Lamont McIntyre sued Golubski and other officers after spending 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit.

McIntyre and his mother alleged in a lawsuit that Golubski framed Lamont for a double homicide in 1994 because she refused the detective’s sexual demands. The lawsuit was later settled for $12.5 million.

The Midwest Innocence Project, a civil rights group that works to free wrongfully convicted inmates, said in a statement that Golubski’s arrest was “the first step” in finding justice for those harmed by law enforcement officials, particularly Black women.

“A full investigation into the abuses in Wyandotte County and systemic reforms are needed to ensure that no other police officers and public officials can continue to abuse their power,” the organization said in a news release.