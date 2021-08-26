WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A husband and wife are crediting a “guardian angel” with saving their lives during the deadly floods in Waverly, Tennessee.

Saturday morning, 71-year-old Doug Whitfield, his 71-year-old wife, Bonnie, and their three dogs were trapped on the sunroof of their pickup truck as floodwater lapping over the tailgate.

According to Whitfield, the truck was just a few moments from floating downstream when the Whitfield’s guardian angel arrived.

Whitfield said Tyler Stanley pulled the couple to safety with a rope, rescued their dogs, and then allowed the couple to stay in his truck while he continued running down the tracks to find his own daughter. She was later found safe.

Stanley told WKRN he had come upon the Whitfield’s by chance. He said he was rushing to check on his own daughter who was caught in the flood, but stopped to save the trapped seniors.

Stanley’s mom exchanged shoes with Bonnie since the mother was wearing flip flops while attempting to search for the missing child.

Stanley returned a few days later to check on the Whitfields and left Bonnie’s shoes in the mailbox.

On Tuesday, after getting the note and shoes, the Whitfields called the 32-year-old to say thank you, calling him a heroic man and an angel.

Whitfield, a property owner, said all 12 of his properties were destroyed. He is working to find homes for each of those displaced families.

He also plans to buy Stanley a big dinner to say thank you.