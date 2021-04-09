Gov. Asa Hutchinson explains why he chose to veto Arkansas’ new transgender health care bill

ARKANSAS (NewsNation Now) — Arkansas became the first state to pass a bill to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to minors who identify as transgender.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson broke from his party and tried to veto the legislation earlier this week, but lawmakers of his party voted to override his decision.

Hutchinson joined NewsNation Prime on Thursday to explain why he chose to veto the bill, saying it was “overdrafted and overboard.”

“I’m disappointed that my veto was overridden. I think the bill was poorly drafted, it was overboard. It’s going to harm young people and deny them healthcare that their parents and their physicians have said is appropriate and necessary,” Hutchinson said.

