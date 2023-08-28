Grandmother dies after high water forces vehicle off Kentucky road

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman lost her life Sunday morning after getting trapped inside her vehicle because of high water levels in Christian County, Kentucky.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to help EMS personnel at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Highway 1026.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they were told a vehicle was traveling along Buffalo Road and was swept off the roadway because of high water.

The driver — identified by officials as Marsha Jordan — was initially trapped in the vehicle, but first responders pulled her out and brought her to the hospital in an ambulance.

Despite life-saving efforts, Jordan later died from her injuries at the hospital, the sheriff’s office reported.

Randy Graham, the Christian County Emergency Management director, told NewsNation’s sister station WKRN that Jordan was with multiple grandchildren at the time of the incident, adding that one child was in the submerged vehicle with Jordan while the other kids were on top of the car.

According to Graham, the children were saved by fire and rescue personnel and reunited with their mother. There is no word on their conditions at this time.