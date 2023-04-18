Gun control protesters march caskets to the Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of gun control protesters marched through the streets of downtown Nashville on Monday, several with caskets in hand, a surreal sight as faith leaders such as Poor People’s Campaign co-chair Bishop William J. Barber II led the march with prayer and song instead of chants.

A tiny casket was at the head of the pack — with six caskets in all present to represent each of the victims of the shooting at The Covenant School — as protesters slowly walked from McKendree United Methodist Church to the Capitol steps.

Several grassroots organizations, including Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action, backed the Moral Monday rally and march.

“I think the caskets definitely show the real impact in person,” Zach Maaieh, a volunteer leader with Students Demand Action, said. “You know, you can actually see there are people dying. It’s real lives that are being lost and I think it makes it a lot more real to see that and to know these are your constituents to lawmakers, these are the people that are dying. They are the people you are in charge of, that you are meant to protect, so I hope that they see that, and they know and finally understand they need to do something to prevent this from happening again.”

The movement held more meaning for those like Jason Sparks. Monday would have been Sparks’ brother’s 43rd birthday, but he was shot and killed in a road rage incident.

“I think I’ve realized I’m probably never going to find out who killed my brother, but I found this space with Moms Demand Action and advocating for some commonsense gun legislation, and they’ve been so kind,” Sparks said. “Anything I can do to help this from happening to other people, or the tragedy at (The Covenant School), that’s what I’m here for, that’s why I am here.”

It’s the same sentiment shared by many in attendance, including the mother of Akilah DaSilva, who was killed in the 2018 Nashville Waffle House shooting, as well as the mother of a surviving Covenant School child.