Heavy rains prompt more flash flood warnings in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee residents braced for more possible flooding as a second storm system as heavy rains moved through the state.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings through Wednesday morning in parts of Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury and Wayne counties in Middle Tennessee. The weather service said up to 4 inches of rain had fallen in those areas.

We are still getting reports of flash flooding across southern Middle Tennessee this morning, and Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, and southern Marshall Counties. Remember if you encounter a flooded road to #TurnAroundDontDrown! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 31, 2021

A flash flood watch was in effect until Wednesday evening in the eastern part of the state.

Storms dumped more than 7 inches of rain last weekend in Nashville, the second-highest two-day rainfall ever recorded. At least six people died in flash flooding, including four involving cars.

The highest rainfall amounts from the weekend storms included nearly 8.7 inches in Franklin and 8.2 inches in Brentwood, both south of Nashville, the weather service said.