Helicopter chase in Memphis leads to car theft arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in a car theft.

On December 30, a man reported that his 2015 Dodge Challenger, valued at $20,000, had been stolen from his home in Downtown Memphis.

Tuesday, Memphis Police were in the area of Highland Street and Southern Avenue when they received information about the stolen vehicle.

An officer saw the car, which had a broken sunroof, and the driver sped off.

An MPD helicopter followed the car to the intersection of Lauderdale Street and Ratcliff Lane. Three men jumped out of the car and ran inside a building on the street.

Officers detained the men and they were taken into custody.

Dwayne Spears, one of the suspects, reportedly uttered, “Why did you chase us with the helicopter? That was lame.”

Another suspect, Devin Stamps, allegedly had broken tinted safety glass in his pocket. It was consistent with the glass from the car, police say.

Spear, Stamps and Paneto Hampton are charged with Evading Arrest, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Conspiracy Burglrary of a Vehicle.

They are set to appear in court Wednesday.