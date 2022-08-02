High heat, humidity threatening Kentucky area hit by floods

(NewsNation) — Dangerously high temperatures are posing the newest weather threat to parts of Eastern Kentucky that just last week were devastated by flooding that left dozens dead and thousands without power.

Officials in Kentucky fear the heat will further exacerbate the problems facing those in the region who have already lost so much in the flooding. Avoiding the heat could be an impossible task for those left without homes and electricity.

“There’s not a lot of electricity and we have a lot of infrastructure that’s been damaged, so we’re concerned about people being able to cool themselves by air conditioning or fan,” said Col. Jeremy Slinker, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

Slinker’s full interview can be viewed in the video above.