Historic Kentucky church could soon become affordable housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A historic church in the heart of Lexington could be heading towards a fresh start.

For years, hundreds of people gathered in the New Day Community Church right off North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Lexington. Now empty, a group of siblings is looking to give the once-holy center a revival. One, they say, is desperately needed.

“From our connection to the share center, we see firsthand that there is a huge need for affordable housing in all of Lexington, but specifically this community,” Humza Qureshi with Qureshi Development Group said. “It’s something where the supply is very low but the demand is very high. So, this is something that any part of Lexington is struggling with, especially this community that we’ve worked with for so long through our share center in our mosque, that we know firsthand that it’s a huge, huge pressing need.”

A need that the Qureshi siblings are hoping to correct. Their proposal includes 20 multi-family units, all with a monthly rent of under $800 and easy access to public transportation. They also said they would accept housing vouchers.

“A lot of the social service agencies, including AVOL, Salvation Army share, and what we were told were the tenants that they have on their waitlist, 60% to 75% of them don’t have vehicles and would be utilizing public transportation, which in this area is great because there’s a Lextran stop just two blocks down,” Hera Qureshi with Qureshi Development Group said.

A number of changes are expected, but the one thing that will never change is the history attached to these walls. As part of the Federal Section 106 review process, the space has been reviewed to ensure that historical buildings can be preserved during the planning process.

“Given the historic nature of the building, we had a thorough environmental analysis completed, full with analysis of lead, radon, mold, and because of that, some of the stained glass, as Humza said, did have some lead in it, and we’re going to try to preserve as much as possible,” Aqsa Qureshi with Qureshi Development Group said. “But with what we can’t preserve, we’ve reached out to some local artists to see what options we have for repurposing into some beautiful artwork that we could display here.”

Support for the proposal has been constant, and a neighbor FOX 56 spoke with said she welcomes the change.

“This building has been empty for the whole time that I’ve lived on this block, and, you know, in the middle of a crisis of affordable housing, it only makes sense to make use of the empty buildings that we have to make space for people to live,” B Mead, who lives down the block, said.

Public comment on the new proposal will run until Jan. 19.