Ice storm likely to cause power outages, travel delays across US, forecasters say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — A winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain and ice accumulation in parts of the central and southern U.S. this week, including Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri, weather forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for eastern Arkansas and western Tennessee for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The weather service also issued an ice storm warning for northeast Arkansas, northwest Tennessee and southeast Missouri through noon Thursday.

Freezing rain could lead to ice accumulation of up to one-half inch, forecasters said. Power outages and tree damage are likely, and travel will likely be difficult and hazardous, forecasters said.

Wind chills may drop into the single digits over the weekend in eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and north Mississippi, forecasters said.

Vaccination centers in areas of Kentucky were closed due to the icy weather.

Officials warned Arkansas residents to drive slowly, especially on the biggest problem areas for ice like bridges and overpasses.

Herman Harper, with Asher Wrecker Service in Little Rock, Arkansas, had some tips for drivers who absolutely have to be out during this weather.

“Just hold on to the steering wheel, don’t jerk the steering wheel, don’t apply the brake at all, let off the gas and just let it coast on through,” said Harper.

The ferry that operates between Kentucky and Missouri will remain closed until at least Friday due to icy weather, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped service Wednesday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

An ice storm warning is also already in effect effect for portions of southern Kentucky and middle Tennessee through Thursday. Ice has already begun to accumulate in the area with the glaze already around two tenths of an inch by Thursday morning.

The Associated Press, NewsNation affiliates WKRN and KARK contributed to this report.