ICU nurse gunned down on Nashville interstate while on her way to work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee ICU nurse was shot and killed on a Nashville interstate Thursday night while she was on her way to work.

26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman’s gray Mazda CX-5 was found in the westbound lanes on the interstate. An officer stopped to help, thinking it was a single-vehicle crash but then discovered bullets had been fired into the SUV.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was on her way to work at Saint Thomas West before her shift began at 7 p.m.

Detectives believe she was running on time and she was shot between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Kathleen Murphy, Director of Government Affairs for the Tennessee Nurses Association says while Kaufman wasn’t a part of their association, frontline workers and nurses are a community.

“You know, to lose a nurse during this time is very difficult for the nursing community in this way, in any way and especially when she was on her way to work that just makes it a lot harder for her coworkers as well,” said Murphy.

Kaufman’s colleagues are already mourning another ICU nurse who died just last week due to COVID-19.

Kaufman is the third nurse killed in just four years that worked at Saint Thomas West.

Kaufman lived in Lebanon and began working as a nurse in the ICU at Saint Thomas West nearly two years ago, according to her Facebook page. A representative with Ascension Saint Thomas released the following statement to NewsNation affiliate WKRN:

“We are devastated to learn of the tragic and sudden passing of our ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. She was a dedicated and much loved member of our MICU team and a courageous healthcare hero who was graciously called to serve our patients with compassion and kindness. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and you, her colleagues, as we all grieve her heartbreaking passing. Ascension Saint Thomas has Chaplains and other support resources available at sites of care for grief counseling.” ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS

Nashville Metro police have not found Kaufman’s shooter.