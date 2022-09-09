(NewsNation) — New information regarding the identities of the four people who were killed and three who were injured during the Memphis mass shooting this week has been released.

17-year-old Corteria Wright was identified through a GoFundMe page, her family saying the plans for her future were stopped by gun violence.

“Last night Corteria ‘BayBay’ was an innocent victim of a senseless shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. She had just celebrated her 17th birthday on August 25th. She was so full of joy and life and had plans for her future, which were all stopped by gun violence,” read part of the fundraiser description.

Then there’s Rodolfo Berger, who was shot and injured at a car parts store.

Dewayne Tunstall, 24, the first to be gunned down, was profiled by NewsNation’s Memphis affiliate just last year when he went viral for paying for a stranger’s gas.

There’s also Allison Parker, a medical assistant, who was killed while the alleged gunman, Ezekiel Kelly, reportedly carjacked her.

Then there’s 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen, who actually lived to tell her story exclusively to NewsNation. She said she was shot and injured on the side of the highway while changing a tire with her dad.

“That’s when I saw the gun pointed at me and he popped off three shots,” McGlathen said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Friday.

Meanwhile, new video of Kelly appearing for his first court appearance Friday brought some closure to what had been a deadly, 20-hour shooting rampage across Memphis, all while the 19-year-old reportedly livestreamed himself making his way across the city.

Kelly faces a charge of first-degree murder and was ordered held without bond.

Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee addressed the mass shootings as well as the abduction and death of Eliza Fletcher, which all happened within the same week.

“Innocent lives have been taken and these criminals will be held accountable and justice will and should be swift and severe,” he said.

Kelly is expected to face more charges at his next court date Tuesday.

At this time, NewsNation has not learned the identity of the fourth victim who was shot and killed.