‘I’m extremely grateful’: Kansas veteran gets new van in time for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After losing his home in a house fire and totaling his vehicle, one Wichita, Kansas veteran says he had lost all hope, but this week, he received the surprise of the year.

His name is John Wilson, and after what felt like a year of unfortunate events, he says his luck is finally turning around.

Wilson said it was difficult for him to get to work after a health scare, and his car was totaled. That’s where the Guadalupe Clinic stepped in to give him a new ride by donating a van.

The staff at Guadalupe Clinic also donated some necessary tools and Christmas presents for Wilson to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

“Now, I got a vehicle, you know. So, the end of 2020 is being been really good to me, even though all the struggles I’ve been through. And it looks like 2021, even with COVID, I’m going to be okay.” John wilson, who received new car

Wilson said it’s all thanks to physician assistant Jennifer Larsen.

“He’s an extremely warm person, very caring,” said Larsen.

Larsen came into his life when he needed it the most. Now, Wilson has housing and reliable transportation. But if you ask Larsen, she’s the one that is forever thankful for Mr. Wilson.

“You know he was so grateful to me, but I’m also very grateful to him. It just does your heart good to be able to see someone forward in their life, and it was the best Christmas present to me,” said Larsen.