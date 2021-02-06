Inmates break windows, set fires, at St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) — Police say that there is a “very dangerous” situation unfolding at the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis Saturday morning. Inmates can be seen through shattered windows. They are out of their cells but are contained in the building.

The initial report of the disturbance was at around 2:30 am. The inmates set fires and tossed items out of the building. The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time.

St. Louis police officers, fighters, and representatives from the mayor’s office are on the scene. There are no reports of injuries in this situation now.

The inmates are secured in the Justice Center. There is an effort underway to get them back into their cells.

The Justice Center is a six-story building in downtown St. Louis. The city’s website reports that there are 885 inmates in the building. It is not clear how many of them got out of their cells last night.