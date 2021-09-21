‘It stinks’: Frustrated New Orleans residents hold trash parade amid garbage pileup

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wet weather couldn’t put a damper on this New Orleans parade. Hundreds showed up at St. Claude and Elysian Fields to protest the ongoing trash problem across the city. Many attendees were decked out in garbage-inspired couture.

“I’m wearing trash, packing materials, to-go cups, bubble wrap bouffant,” said Sara Hauge, a parade attendee.

While New Orleans residents came together to poke fun at the ongoing garbage crisis, they say the condition of their neighborhood is unbearable.

“It stinks. There’s a lot of trash, some of it has maggots, it’s just annoying,” said Sapphire, a parade attendee.

“You literally had to hold your breath when you go outside,” said Karon Reese, a parade attendee.

“We call city hall or 3-1-1 every day but nothing happens,” said Hauge.

The city launched operation Mardi Gras Friday, using their own trucks to help combat the stinky situation, but still, waste is piling up and rotting throughout New Orleans.

“It’s really embarrassing, especially when you think about people visiting the city, you know, it just looks so so bad,” said Torbjorn Tornqvist, a parade attendee.

So in true New Orleans fashion, with costumes on and drinks in hand, they marched to city hall, demanding trash pickup and better pay for sanitation workers.

“The hoppers work hard, they need PPE, they need a living wage,” said Reese.

The parade was a push by the public to get the city to speed up.

They’ve had enough of the trash talk, now they’re calling for action.