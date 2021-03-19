‘It was intense’: Woman pulls man out of burning vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A woman pulled a driver out of his burning vehicle after it exploded Tuesday night in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials said the incident happened in the 2000 block of Northwest 12th Street. The victim lit a cigarette inside his vehicle next to a gas canister and a fire was sparked, authorities said.

“I just pulled a guy out of this car. He was burned. He took off running,” a woman is heard saying on a video that shows a vehicle on fire.

The woman didn’t want to be identified but told NewsNation affiliate KFOR she’s thankful the driver she saved is okay.

“It was so loud. It rattled the windows. It was intense,” said Kayse Cain, a witness.

Latest News

Cain is one of several people who frantically called 9-1-1 after the car exploded.

KFOR obtained those calls.

Dispatch: Oklahoma City, 9-1-1.

Caller: Hi, a car just exploded on 12th and Penn.

Dispatch: What do you mean it exploded?

Caller: It is on fire, billowing. It’s really bad.

Dispatch: Okay, let me get you to the fire department.

“It looks like someone firebombed it. I have no idea how this could have happened,” another caller told dispatch.

After calling 9-1-1, Cain captured video of the burning vehicle rolling through the intersection.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, because the car did explode like three times,” Cain said.

Jeannene Leffler, who lives nearby, heard the explosions too.

“Sounded like something blew up. It was like a ‘KABOOM,’” Leffler said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with severe burns, but is expected to be okay.

“I was just wondering if anybody was hurt,” Leffler said.

“I’m just glad he’s okay,” Cain said.