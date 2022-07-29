(NewsNation) — At least 16 people are dead after devastating floods ravaged towns across Kentucky, leaving some towns in shambles.

Some people in the town of Hazard, Ky. have lost everything, including one city worker who spent five hours in a tree with her mother as flood waters raced below them. The harrowing scenes from Hazard were described to NewsNation by Mayor Donald Mobelini.

“It’s almost like you’re numb,” Mobelini told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “It’s just story after story.”

Much of the area is without power and the town will be without water “for at least three days,” Mobelini said. However, Mobelini says the people of Eastern Kentucky will do what they always have done and work together to pick up the pieces of their tattered communities.

Mobelini’s full interview can be viewed in the video above.