Josh Duggar arrested; placed on a federal hold

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar, from the television show “19 Kids and Counting,” is behind bars and has been placed on a federal hold.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar, 33, on Thursday, April 29. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville.

The report only states, “hold for other department,” and no bond is listed.

Last year, Duggar lost a real estate lawsuit involving a quiet title.

According to the U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge’s Courtroom Deputy for the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas, Duggar will go before a judge 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30.

On November 20, 2019, federal agents went to a business at the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas.

“I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were. I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Spokesperson Bryan Cox.

From the 2019 interview with Cox, he could confirm, “…ongoing federal criminal investigation, however, given that there are no charges filed, HSI doesn’t discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed. I can’t discuss the reason for our being there.”

NewsNation affiliate KNWA asked HSI if Josh Duggar is part of the investigation.

“I can’t speak to any individual that may be under investigation. So I can confirm that we were at that address. And spoke to individuals at that location. But I can’t discuss any individuals by name.”

They also contacted the Washington County Collector’s Office and confirmed the address of a business listing, where HSI agents were present, was Wholesale Motorcars, 14969 Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. As of 2019, this location has Josh Duggar listed as the contact for the business, but he is not listed as the property owner.