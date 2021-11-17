FILE – This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Attorneys for former reality TV star Duggar filed motions Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

(WJW) — Anna Duggar has announced the birth of her seventh child with her husband, Josh Duggar.

Anna Duggar shared a photo of their baby girl on Instagram, writing: “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” She added in her Instagram story that Madyson was born Oct. 23, weighing in at seven pounds, nine ounces. She was 20 inches long.

The couple appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”

Josh Duggar was charged with downloading and possessing child pornography in April, shortly after the couple announced they were pregnant.

His jury trial is set for Nov. 30.

TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife. Anna Duggar has said she is standing by her husband.