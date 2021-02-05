Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach under investigation in crash that critically injured child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Britt Reid, a Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, is under investigation for driving impaired after police say he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night near Arrowhead Stadium.

A 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash that happened just after 9 p.m., on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive. The Chiefs confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WDAF on Friday afternoon it’s aware of the situation:

The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. Kansas City Chiefs

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called family for help, a crash report saying their hazard lights were initially flashing, but the car’s battery was dying.

The family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV and parked south of them with their lights on.

The crash report said a driver in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435 when they struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car and not hurt, and two adults were in the front seats of the Traverse and not hurt. Two kids in the backseat of the Traverse were hospitalized; a 4-year-old has non-life threatening injuries and a 5-year-old was critically hurt.

While there are no names in the crash report, court documents that match the details of the crash say Reid told officers he was driving the pickup truck, one noting that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol. Reid told the officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall.

The officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood.

The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon in Tampa.