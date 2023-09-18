Kansas City family still seeking justice 3 years after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A late-night run for some food with his father turned deadly for a 16-year-old, and three years later, his family is determined and intent on getting justice for Anthony Strassle.

“It’s like this hole… that just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and I can’t stop it from getting bigger” Penny Strassle, Anthony’s grandmother, said.

Strassle’s dad struggled with the loss so hard he passed away due to an overdose in the months following his son’s death.

As a grieving family continues seeking answers, they spoke with FOX4 on Sunday, showing a memorial that sits on Anthony’s former safe space, the front yard of his grandmother’s home where he would play as a kid.

“It’s overwhelming. You do it, you get up and put one foot in front of the other because you have to, not because you want to,” Penny described.

“The last couple of years we’ve been lost and broken,” Chrisana Strassle, Anthony’s mother, said.

On September 16th of 2020, Anthony =went for a late-night food run to McDonald’s with his father, according to his family.

As they were driving, the car they were in was shot at multiple times, one of those bullet’s piercing the heart of the teenager. His father rushed to a QuikTrip for help, but it would be too late, Anthony died.

“I’m so mad at God because he took my sunshine away and he was my sunshine,” Penny said.

In the days after the shooting police keyed in on a home thought to be at the center of this investigation. But three years later justice still evades this family as they plea for somebody, anybody, to say something.

“I think about him every day. I talk to him every day, it’s rough. We need justice for my kid, we need to heal,” Chrisana said.

Until they get the answers they’re seeking, they’ll remember what made Anthony so special.

“His contagious freaking laughter… he was so funny” Penny said.

NewsNation affiliate WDAF reached out to see what the status of this case is. Kansas City police told WDAF that they will check with the investigator Monday for an update.