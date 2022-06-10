SPRING HILL, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas girl is taking the Boy Scouts by storm, earning a record number of merit badges — and now, she’s looking to do the same in Girl Scouts.

Less than half of 1% of Boy Scouts throughout the U.S. have earned all of the merit badges. Rebecca McCreight is one of them.

“This is my merit badge sash,” she said. “I have 138 of them, which is all of them.”

In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join the program. With Rebecca’s older brothers having a record 88 merit badges, she had some ground to cover before turning 18.

“What a normal Scout might take up to eight years to do, took her about 23 months,” Rebecca’s dad and Scoutmaster David McCreight said.

He’s also proud of his daughter for being part of the first class of female Eagle Scouts.

“I hope that would be an encouragement to all the females out there,” McCreight said.

The silver circles on Rebecca’s sash are “Eagle required” merit badges. Those lessons are based more on life skills, like cooking and personal finance.

“It takes a lot of work to get them all done,” Rebecca said.

Her favorite was stamp-collecting. That passion stuck, and turned into a hobby.

“Animal ones and ones from different countries (are) pretty cool,” Rebecca said.

These experiences also teach outdoor and leadership skills. As an Eagle Scout project, Rebecca built desks for kids in need.

There were some challenges Rebecca experienced while getting her badges, though. While going for her small boat sailing one, she got hypothermia.

“The sailboat tipped over, and the water was cold. So I ended up getting hypothermia because of the wind,” Rebecca said. “The water wasn’t too bad, but then I went to the ambulance and the ambulance helped me get my body temperature back to normal.”

But she didn’t back down. On a calmer day, she got back out on the water to earn her badge.

Rebecca plans to attend Washburn University in the fall to study forensic chemistry. She picked up a few skills and a big interest while earning her crime prevention and fingerprinting badges.

She thanks her mom for the motivation and encourages other girls to get involved in scouting.

“Go out and do your hardest,” Rebecca said. “Nothing is out of reach.”