Kansas pediatrician gets COVID-19 vaccine, irking some who say she downplayed pandemic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) — Some in the Kansas community of Johnson County are raising questions about a local pediatrician getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Many say she’s been outspoken about downplaying the pandemic.

Dr. Christina White is one of four Johnson County Pediatrics doctors who recently received their COVID-19 vaccine. The pediatrician’s office posted celebratory photos on their Facebook page.

However, some in the comments questioned: Why her? An outpouring of comments point to statements White’s made publicly.

One comment said, “Ok, but why does Dr. White need one?”

Another said, “Just curious why Dr. White chose to get vaccinated if she doesn’t believe COVID is a safety concern and wants our schools to be fully open?”

“Quite frankly, this is infuriating to see Christine White getting the vaccine. She should be in the back of the line. What a hypocrite. Embarrassing,” another commenter said.

On Sept. 20, White organized a rally at Timber Creek Elementary to protest the Blue Valley School District and the Johnson County Health Department’s decision to quarantine students. The group rallied for in-person learning and allowing students to play sports during the pandemic.

“This is a significant overreaction, and these children should not be out of school,” White told NewsNation affiliate WDAF at the time.

On Nov. 19, she spoke at a Johnson County Board of Commissioners meeting against penalties for businesses that do not comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“Life is not without risk in America; our two biggest risks of death are heart disease and cancer,” White said. “If you are a high-risk individual, either because of your age or medical conditions, then you can decide to remove yourself from society in order to avoid contracting coronavirus.”

Sean Riley, a 3rd grade teacher in the Blue Valley School District, said White’s comments seem hypocritical.

“I think she’s getting it because she thinks it’s a good thing to have,” Riley said. “I think it’s just I think it’s just a little unfair how outspoken she’s been about, you know, schools and being in-person and how kids don’t drive the spread that it would be so important for a pediatrician to get it.”

White did not agree to an interview with WDAF to discuss her vaccination but said in a statement:

“I support and follow the guidance of the CDC and Johnson County Health Department with respect to COVID precautions. The CDC has recommended that healthcare personnel be among those offered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I just feel like there’s so many more high risk and people who should be getting it before a pediatrician’s office,” Riley said.

WDAF reached out to Johnson County Pediatrics about the vaccines but did not hear back.