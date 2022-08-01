Kentucky flood survivors brace for more rainstorms

(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed during a news conference Monday.

More casualties have emerged as another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday.

Clay Nickles, who survived the flooding, told NewsNation he’s preparing for the worst. Nickles and his wife live in Neon, Kentucky, which was flooded again around 3 a.m. Monday.

“It’s not looking very promising tonight” Nicles told “NewsNation Prime” during an appearance Monday night. “All the progress that had been done on City Hall and the churches and the businesses downtown basically was for nothing because … the floods got everything again,” Nickles said.

Hundreds of people currently remained unaccounted for five days after up to a foot of rain swamped one of the nation’s poorest regions.

“This area is going to need a lot of help from outside, and I’m so thankful that this has been broadcasted nationally because we’re going to need people for a very long time to keep on coming in here and helping out these these good hearted, wonderful people that live here in the mountains,” Nickles added.