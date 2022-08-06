FILE – Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. The same stubborn weather system caused intense downpours in St. Louis and Appalachia that led to devastating and in some cases deadly flooding. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — A renewed threat of flooding loomed over parts of Kentucky after Friday night thunderstorms, a week after the eastern part of the state was devastated by deadly floods.

A flood watch has been issued for nearly the entire state through Saturday morning.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” The National Weather Service in Jackson said. “Slow moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding.”

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Jackson Saturday, and on Sunday, there’s a 40% chance.

Rain started falling in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning as residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least 37 people and destroyed people’s homes. Last week’s storms sent floodwaters as high as rooftops, and more than 1,300 people had to be rescued by teams searching in boats.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents of Knott County Ky., that have been displaced by floodwaters at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said wellness checks are a priority to close out the week, as the initial search-and-rescue phase is finished, the Louisville Courier-Journal wrote.

About 2,000 Kentucky residents are still without power, and entire water systems in the area were severed or heavily damaged. In total, 23,000 customers lost power because of the storms, NewsNation local affiliate WOWK reported.

Authorities are checking on people in homes that are habilitable, but who might be stranded because of washed out bridges. Nearly 530 people were housed in emergency shelters and area state parks.

Due to unsafe travel conditions, Beshear canceled visits to two flood-ravaged counties Friday. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have plans to travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from devastating floods and meet with those affected.

The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and through the Washington, D.C., area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.