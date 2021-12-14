MAYFIELD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — At least 74 people are dead and more than 100 are missing in Kentucky after a massive tornado outbreak over the weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear called it “the worst tornado event in the state’s history.”

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined “Morning in America” to share the aftermath of the storm.

“For the past few days I have spent my time in some of the areas that have been hit hardest by the tornado; places like Campbellsville in Taylor County, Muhlenberg County, and Ohio County. These are not even the places you keep seeing images of,” Coleman said. “In Taylor County, 70 homes were destroyed, in Ohio County, our livestock and agricultural community is suffering, and in Muhlenberg County, the city of Bremen has 300 people within the city limits and the county lost 12 lives. So, the damage is widespread.”

Coleman says she and Beshear have been surveying the damage in order to provide resources to every Kentuckian regardless of where they live.

“You cannot possibly fathom the extent of the damage, the depth and the breadth of the damage. I have failed to find the words to adequately describe it. Devastating is the word that I keep coming back to.” Coleman said.

In Mayfield, the 100-year-old Mayfield First United Methodist church was damaged.

“My daughter is getting married in March and her fiance’s father and I are doing the service together. I wasn’t sure if that was going to happen so that was my prayer in the moment, holding my wife’s hands and praying as hard as we could,” Pastor Joey Reed said.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.

Coleman says the only thing that “rivals the devastation” is the sense of community enhanced in the aftermath of the storm.

“We’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors. We’re seeing an influx of support from across the country that is remarkable. I just want folks to know that we will never forget this,” Coleman said.

She says the top priority for the state is to find missing residents.

“Our main priority right now is finding those folks and returning them to their families, wrapping our arms around those who have lost life, and then we can focus on rebuilding,” she said.