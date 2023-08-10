Kentucky man killed in crash while riding on scooter

**Editor’s note: The Metro Nashville Police Department previously reported a woman was killed in the crash, but corrected the initial reporting to say it was a man who was killed. The story below has been edited to reflect the correction.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kentucky man died Wednesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of New John Hagar Road and Earhart Road in Hermitage, Tennesee, just outside of Nashville.

Metro police said the preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Carly Arnett of Greensburg, was riding westbound on a Taizhou Zhongneng F10 Trailmaster scooter when he ran the stop sign and crashed into the back of a Penske box truck that was traveling southbound through the intersection.

Arnett, who was wearing a novelty helmet, died at the scene, according to investigators.

Police said the driver and two passengers of the box truck were not injured.