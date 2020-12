(WTEN) — Check this out! One Kentucky man found an inventive way to get rid of the snow on his driveway.

Timothy Browning decided he was done waiting for the snow to melt on Christmas Day. So, he decided to take a few sips of his beer, turn on his flamethrower, and get to work.

The video has been shared more than 800 times on Facebook with one person commenting, “It’s a sure fire way to get things done.”