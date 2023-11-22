Kentucky train derailment spills chemicals

FILE – The CSX logo is affixed on a surface, July 15, 2013, Nashville, Tenn. Much of the reaction to the death of a rail worker who mistakenly stepped in front of two CSX locomotives on Sept. 17, 2023, in Ohio has focused on whether that 19-year veteran should have seen the train coming and not on the actions of the worker who could hardly see the front of the locomotives he or she was operating using a remote control. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (NewsNation) — A train derailment in Kentucky has resulted in confirmed spilled chemicals, officials said Wednesday.

More than a dozen train cars derailed in Rockcastle County, a remote part of eastern Kentucky. Two of those cars spilled sulfur, CSX railroad told WKYT-TV. One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted to social media that he’ll be sharing more information as it becomes available.

“At this time, one home has been evacuated and teams are working to evacuate one more. Please stay clear of this area,” Beshear said.

Officials with the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office said the area is “extremely remote” and authorities were still assessing the situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.