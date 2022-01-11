The new Beyond Fried Chicken will be cooked in shared fryers in the chain’s kitchens, a representative for the chain confirmed. (KFC)

LOUISVILLE (NewsNation Now)— Kentucky Fried Chicken’s newest item, meatless fried “chicken,” officially launched Monday.

For a limited time, people can get the plant-based “Beyond Fried Chicken” at KFCs across the United States.

“The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S., in a press release. “And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for the restaurant chain.

KFC was the first national quick-service restaurant to introduce plant-based chicken when it tested the first iteration of Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019 during a limited-run test in Atlanta, the press release said.

Along with the new chicken, KFC and Beyond Meat are also starting a new ad campaign, starring actress, producer and creator Liza Koshy.

Although the product itself doesn’t contain meat, Beyond Fried Chicken will not “be prepared in a vegan/vegetarian manner,” KFC said, as it will be cooked in shared fryers in the chain’s kitchens.

Vegans or vegetarians concerned about cross-contamination with meat products will not be able to request that their orders be cooked in a separate fryer at this time.