La Vergne shooting suspect’s mom begs son to turn himself in

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Where is John Drake Jr.? The Metro Nashville Police chief’s estranged son is still on the run after allegedly shooting two La Vergne police officers, and law enforcement are on high alert.

La Vergne police believe he left the area after the city exhausted all search efforts.

So the question remains — where is Drake Jr.? It’s something a lot of people would like to know, especially Drake Jr.’s mother, Veleria East.

“And I’m just waiting, praying, and I wait,” East said.

It’s all East can do – wait – to hear from her one and only son.

“So you have a relationship with him?” NewsNation affiliate WKRN asked in a sit-down interview.

“Yeah, all of these years. We talk all the time,” East said.

On Saturday, two La Vergne police officers pulled Drake Jr. over for reportedly driving a stolen vehicle. However, it soon escalated when Drake allegedly fired a gun at the officers.

“I am terribly sorry that they were shot, I really am. I am glad they are okay, and I’m glad they are going home, but I’m glad no one had to bury them,” East said.

However, this is not her son’s first run-in with the law.

East admitted her son went down the wrong path a long time ago.

“He just went to a place now where I don’t think he knows how to come back,” East said.

With each passing day and the City of La Vergne exhausting all search efforts Monday morning, East hopes her son will hear her message.

“Call me and I’ll help you through this and turn yourself in, but please stop running. I just want him to stop running,” East said.

With no idea where he may be, East fears the worst is yet to come.

“My biggest fear is what every mom dreads to hear….I would rather him to be locked up than to bury my child,” East said.

WKRN reached out to Chief John Drake for a new statement. He wrote:

“I continue to pray for the full recovery of the two La Vergne officers and hope for the safe apprehension of my son so that he can be held accountable. Anyone who sees him should notify law enforcement.”

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Drake Jr.’s arrest.

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description, you are asked to call 911. If you have any information about Saturday’s shooting or John Drake Jr.’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the LVPD at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.