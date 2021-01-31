Large vaccination clinics held in St. Louis and across state

ST. LOUIS (AP) — About 1,800 people received the coronavirus vaccine Saturday on the third day in a row of large vaccination events in St. Louis.

Altogether, roughly 4,500 people were vaccinated at events in the city on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Several counties in the St. Louis area are planning large-scale vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, and city officials said they will likely hold more large events like the ones held last week as soon as more vaccine doses arrive.

Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Union Station in St. Louis targeted people aged 65 and older and people with qualifying health conditions. City officials said some vaccine doses were also given to city police officers, firefighters and corrections workers.

“The supply of what’s being made available is not keeping up with how many people are currently eligible to be vaccinated,” said Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The state held nine mass vaccination clinics staffed by the Missouri National Guard Friday as part of an effort to innoculate roughly 18,000 people. State officials are working to speed up the distribution of the vaccine across Missouri.

State officials said Sunday that 394,065 people in Missouri have received the first dose of a vaccine — or about 6.4% of the state’s population. Of those, 117,592 have received a second dose.