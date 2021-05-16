Lightning strike causes fire at Kansas City fourplex, displacing 10 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating after a lightning strike caused a fire at a fourplex Sunday morning.
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. The Kansas City Fire Department told NewsNation affiliate WDAF six children and four adults are now displaced due to the fire.
Everyone was able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.
The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time. The American Red Cross is assisting.