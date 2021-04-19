Louisiana capsized ship: 5th body discovered, several other crew members still missing

PORT FOURCHON, La. (NewsNation Now) — A fifth body was found as rescue crews continued to search a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast Monday.

NewsNation affilate WGNO reports the fifth body was found over the weekend but it is so “badly decomposed, it cannot be identified.”

Authorities said that the body was found on the second floor of the boat and they were working to confirm the identity.

There were a total of 19 crewmembers. Six people were rescued alive after the boat capsized Tuesday in a storm. Four other bodies have been found — one Wednesday, one Thursday and two on Friday.

As of Monday morning, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office is confirming the following dead:

Captain David Ledet, 63,

Ernest Williams, 69,

Anthony Hartford, 53,

James Wallingsford, 55,

The one unidentified body is confirmed by family members

Divers are trying to get inside the boat, capsized where the sea is 50 to 55 feet deep. Rescuers in the air and the water have been searching an area the size of Rhode Island for the eight remaining missing crew members.

The boat was on its way to a Talos Energy Inc. oil platform at the mouth of the Mississippi River when its was overtaken by a storm with winds 80 to 90 mph and waves 7 to 9 feet high, the Coast Guard has said.

Talos Energy said in a statement it was Seacor Marine’s decision to send the boat out Tuesday.

“The Seacor Power was in port for service and inspections for several days prior to its departure, The vessel was not at a Talos facility and was fully under the command of its captain and Seacor Marine, including when to depart the port,” Talos Energy said in a statement Saturday given to the The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Talos Energy said company officials were heartbroken and praying for everyone affected by the tragedy.

Families of the missing crew members haven’t given up that maybe they found an air pocket or are still alive.

“We have hope,” Marion Cuyler wrote in a text to a reporter.

Cuyler texted her fiancée, crane operator Chaz Morales, that the weather appeared too bad to head out Tuesday. She said Morales texted her back that he wished he could stay ashore.

“We aren’t defeated. We will keep fighting,” Cuyler texted a reporter late Saturday.

The United Cajun Navy also joined the search efforts Sunday.

The Coast Guard, Seacor and Marine Accident Investigator are expected to hold a press briefing Monday at 1 p.m. CDT. You can watch the briefing here.

Rescue boats are seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A rescue boat is seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power and two rescue boats, bottom left, are seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. Port Fourchon and Bayou Lafourche, where the ship left port, are seen above. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Rescue boats are seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGNO contributed to this report.