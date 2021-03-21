Louisiana woman makes cake to cement 1 year of incomplete road work in front of her home

LAKEVIEW, La. (WGNO) — Natalie Harvey is ready for the party with a cake, balloons, guests and a photoshoot, but it’s not for her birthday. Nope. She’s wishing a happy birthday to the road work on her street.

That’s right. Construction on 20th Street in Lakeview, Louisiana, is officially one year old. Harvey’s Facebook post marking the occasion went viral, with nearly 800 shares.

“Happy first birthday to our street construction!” she said in the post. “To celebrate, I created a replica of the street scene in cake form: two layers of chocolate sponge with peanut butter frosting.”

Harvey said her entire street is currently torn up, including directly in front of her house.

“Our driveways on my side were blocked for about three months this summer. Now, the other side is blocked, so nearly every house on the opposite side of the street from mine, has their driveways blocked,” said Harvey.

Why is this road work taking so long? Harvey said it’s because of the sporadic work schedule.

“As an example, they’ll work every day for a week, then there will be two to three weeks with nothing,” she said. “The work has definitely picked up in the last couple of weeks. But you never know when it’s going to stop and when it’s going to start back up again.”