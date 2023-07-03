Louisville man charged after gunshot went through ceiling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation) — A Louisville man was arrested and charged with reckless homicide after his gunshot went through the ceiling and hit a victim upstairs, local station WAVE reported.

Charles Webster, 43, told investigators he accidentally fired the handgun from the basement of the home, the report said.

Louisville Metro Police responded to South Louisville home on a reported overdose Friday.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 44-year-old Gwendolyn Smith, and an autopsy revealed she was shot in the chest.

Webster pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment Monday; his bond was set at $20,000.

Webster’s next court date is set for for 9 a.m. July 11.