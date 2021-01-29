Louisville Metro Police Department names Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as new deputy chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced Friday the appointment of Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as the department’s new deputy chief.

Shields and Gwinn-Villaroel are no strangers, previously working together on the Atlanta Police Department. Shields, former APD chief, joined the LMPD earlier this month.

“Jackie comes to us from the Atlanta Police Department (APD), where she and I have worked together for over 20 years,” Shields said. “She is no stranger to police work and has held numerous, wide ranging, and formidable assignments and APD over the years.”

Gwinn-Villaroel served as a training director for APD, “advancing police training to meet recommendations in the President’s Task Force on Policing in the 21st Century,” Shields said.

“I welcome Deputy Chief Gwinn-Villaroel and look forward to beginning work with her in advancing our vision for reform and progress,” Shield said.

Gwinn-Villaroel is a wife, mother and founding member of Unstoppable Praise Ministry, where she serves as senior pastor, Shields said.