Gunman who killed 5 in Louisville bought rifle legally

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

(NewsNation) — The gunman who killed five people after opening fire at a Kentucky bank bought the rifle he used legally from a local dealership, interim Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a Tuesday news conference.

Police say a 25-year-old employee was behind Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville. The shooter died after exchanging gunfire with police.

A motive has not been identified by authorities, but the investigation is ongoing.

“This was targeted,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “He knew those individuals, of course, because he worked there.”

Body camera footage from the shooting will be released Tuesday afternoon, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57, all died in the shooting.

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement.

Nine people were taken to UofL Health for treatment. Five of those patients sustained gunshot wounds, the hospital said Tuesday, and four have been discharged.

One of the officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, who was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, remains in critical condition, Jason Smith, chief medical officer of UofL Health said. Wilt had just recently been sworn in, and had only been on the job for days.

One patient, Eckert, who was taken to the hospital died on Monday night.

“These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Smith said the hospital used 170 units of blood to treat victims, some of which was provided by the American Red Cross as the need “far outstrips hospital capacity.”

Caring for the victims themselves, though, is something healthcare workers have done before, Smith said.

“The events surrounding this made this obviously much more difficult,” Smith said. “But to be honest with you, we barely had to adjust our operating room schedule to be able to do this. That’s how frequently we are having to deal with gun violence in our community.”

This shooting comes only two weeks after another attack on a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, where a former student killed three children and three adults.

In an interview with NewsNation, Greenberg, who himself is the survivor of a workplace shooting, said he is thankful for the first responders, as well as the doctors and nurses at UofL Health, for their work in the wake of the shooting.

At Tuesday’s new conference, Greenberg called for more action to reduce gun violence. Monday’s shooting brought Louisville to 40 people who have been shot to death in the city this year.

“That level of gun violence is horrific,” Greenberg said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.