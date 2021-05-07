‘Mad’ zebra captured after being ‘tased’ in Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A brief hunt for a “mad” zebra on the run in Tennessee came to an end after about an hour Friday morning.

Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville wrote on Facebook that a zebra was on the loose in the Prescott area of Putnam County. It had escaped a truck and was “tased”, the school wrote, adding that the zebra “is mad.”

  • (Courtesy: Ashley Danielle Francis)
Residents were urged not to approach the zebra as law enforcement attempted to capture it.

Ashley Danielle Francis, a teacher at Prescott South Middle School, said she thought the Facebook post was a joke, but later saw the zebra on a highway headed in the direction of the school.

The zebra was captured just after 7:30 a.m., according to the school.

No additional information was immediately released.

