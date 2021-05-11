Man accused of buying $58K SUV with stolen ID, posing for photo at dealership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) — A Missouri man took the joyous moment of snapping a photo after purchasing a new vehicle too far after police say he used a stolen identity to buy a new Ford Explorer.

The suspect captured the moment, posing in a photo next to the vehicle at the Kansas City, Missouri dealership where he puchased it.

The Kansas City Police Department shared that photo of the unidentified suspect in Stolen KC, a Facebook group for broadcasting local thefts, saying that they’re investigating the July 2020 crime and asked for help identifying the man.

It took just a few hours for officers to make a break in the case, nearly 10 months after the purchase from Thoroughbred Ford.

“Thank you so much, we have already identified the suspect!” Kansas City police wrote. “Turns out he is in custody already on the Kansas side on different charges.”

Police did not reply to Nexstar Media Wire requests for more information on what charges he faces.

Kansas City police said they have turned over the case to local prosecutors.