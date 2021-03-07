Watch: Man arrested after crashing car into ex-wife’s house and car

ENID, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — An Oklahoma man is charged with reckless driving after he told police he intentionally drove his car into his ex-wife’s house.

The Enid Police Department video shows the car driven by 34-year-old Tony Michael Shaw slamming into his wife’s vehicle. This happened about 1.5 hours from Oklahoma City.

“During treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, Shaw was heard by an officer telling hospital staff he wished his ex-wife was in the yard when he drove through it,” the department said.

Shaw was arrested on several charges, including two counts of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a non-injury accident, and violation of a protective order. He was also arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for an incident earlier in February, police said.