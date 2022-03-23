Crime scene tape lies on the ground, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the scene where a shooting that left over 20 injured and one dead occurred Saturday night in Dumas, Ark. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

DUMAS, Ark. (NewsNation) — Arkansas State Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a car show that killed one and wounded 27 others.

Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened at a Dumas car show on Saturday, Arkansas State Police announced in a news release.

Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

He is charged with battery, first-degree and aggravated assault, police said.

Officials said what happened Saturday was the largest mass shooting incident in state history.

The victim who died was identified by authorities as 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer from Jacksonville. Six of those wounded were children, ranging in ranges from 19 months old to 11 years old.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring. Called Hood-Nic, the foundation behind it says on its website that its mission is to “rebuild, reunite and respond to the needs of the youth in our communities.”

Knight is being held at the Dumas City Jail and has a court hearing scheduled Thursday.

“The state police investigation remains in an active status and no further information regarding the arrest is available at this hour,” police said.

NewsNation affiliate KARK and the Associated Press contributed to this report.