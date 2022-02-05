Man who walked away during murder trial back in custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — A man accused of murdering his wife is back in custody after walking away from his jury trial in Alabama on Monday.

Andreas Shackleford was arrested about 5 p.m. in a Birmingham motel by the U.S. Marshals.

He’s accused of murdering his wife in March of 2017.

Police arrived at the home early on the morning of March 9 and found the body of Minnie Marie Shackleford lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor. She was reportedly suffering from an apparent head injury. EMS arrived on the scene and began trying to revive her, but determined she was dead.

A jury trial for Andreas was set for Jan. 31, where he was scheduled to appear in person.

Around 1:45 p.m., the court announced the jury was assembled and the trial would start in 10 minutes.

When the jury was called for trial, Shackleford was nowhere to be found. Court records show a “person familiar with” Shackleford said he was “gone.”

