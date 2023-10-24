GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) continues an active investigation into escaped federal detainee Sean Williams’s whereabouts and has been disseminating new wanted posters of the former Johnson City businessman who’s now been at large for five-plus days.

U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee David Jolley told News Channel 11 Monday the command post that was operating out of Greeneville for several days after Williams’ Wednesday escape has been shut down. While no large physical ground search has been ongoing since the weekend, officers “are working to generate leads and could be checking into something at any given time.”

A newly released wanted poster for Sean Williams. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Williams was being transported from the Laurel County, Ky. jail to a hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Greeneville for a hearing. At that time he faced multiple federal charges of child rape and an attempted escape charge. He’s since been charged with escape as well.

The two Laurel County detention officers charged with getting Williams securely from that jail said when they arrived at the courthouse around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the back window of the van was broken out and Williams was gone. Authorities believe he escaped within a mile or less of the courthouse, and several confirmed sightings of him occurred later that morning.

Laurel County is one of about 15 local governments that hold and transport federal pre-trial prisoners for the Eastern District on a contract basis.

Jolley said no “warm leads” have come in from the public recently. The investigation into how the escape happened also continues and probably will be open for some time, Jolley said.

The wanted poster says Williams is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. It shows photos of two tattoos along with a headshot of Williams.

There is a USMS reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to Williams’ arrest and another $2,500 from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The poster says Williams should be considered dangerous and asks people with information to contact 911 or call the USMS at 1-877-926-8332 or leave a message online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/what-we-do/fugitive-investigations/submitting-a-tip.