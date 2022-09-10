Teen girl not killed in Memphis shooting rampage: police

Mourners pray in the parking lot of an AutoZone, which was one of several crime scenes left in the wake of a shooting spree Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Police say a gunman terrorized Memphis for hours as he cruised the streets shooting people, apparently at random. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

(NewsNation) — A teen girl police initially identified as one of the four people killed Wednesday during a Memphis shooting rampage actually died in a different shooting, police said Friday.

Corteria Wright, 17, died Wednesday, her aunt confirmed according to NewsNation local affiliate WREG. Her family said she’d just celebrated her birthday Aug. 25.

“During the initial investigation, it was believed she was a victim of the mass shooter,” Memphis Police said Friday on Facebook. “Further investigation revealed that another individual was responsible for (her) shooting.”

On Wednesday, a gunman livestreamed himself driving around Memphis and shooting people in seemingly random attacks. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday.

Wright is remembered by her father as a person destined for greatness.

In a statement per WREG, he said, “She was so full of joy and life and had plans for her future. BayBay always had a huge smile on her face and was always laughing and joking around. An intelligent young lady who is now gone for no reason.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help with funeral expenses.

“She was so full of joy and life and had plans for her future, which were all stopped by gun violence,” the page said.

Three victims of Wednesday night’s shooting have previously been identified. Dewayne Tunstall, a 24-year-old father, was killed shortly after midnight, police said. He was the father of a little girl and had another baby on the way. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at Family Practice Center in West Memphis, was reportedly killed at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street. Memphis police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East, WREG said.